Astoria frowns on commercialization at Goonies house

The Astoria City Council made it clear Monday night that any potential commercialization of the Goonies house in Uppertown would not be tolerated.

The message came after comments from one of the buyers and concerned neighbors.

Last week, Jordan Miller, of John L. Scott Real Estate, who listed the private home at $1.65 million, along with the house next door at $550,000, announced the homes were being purchased by two friends who have been fans of the 1985 adventure comedy, “The Goonies,” since they were children.

Megan Hodges, who lives next door, read statements from her and her sister asking the city to protect the neighborhood from further promotion.

“We do not intend to sit idly by and watch this neighborhood become further clogged by commercial exploitation of this house within our residential neighborhood,” she said.