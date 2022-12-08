© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Astoria frowns on commercialization at Goonies house

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Nicole Bales
Published December 8, 2022 at 3:41 PM PST
In this undated photo provided by RETO Media is the house featured in the Steven Spielberg film The Goonies in Astoria, Ore.
In this undated photo provided by RETO Media is the house featured in the Steven Spielberg film The Goonies in Astoria, Ore.

The Astoria City Council made it clear Monday night that any potential commercialization of the Goonies house in Uppertown would not be tolerated.

The message came after comments from one of the buyers and concerned neighbors.

Last week, Jordan Miller, of John L. Scott Real Estate, who listed the private home at $1.65 million, along with the house next door at $550,000, announced the homes were being purchased by two friends who have been fans of the 1985 adventure comedy, “The Goonies,” since they were children.

Megan Hodges, who lives next door, read statements from her and her sister asking the city to protect the neighborhood from further promotion.

“We do not intend to sit idly by and watch this neighborhood become further clogged by commercial exploitation of this house within our residential neighborhood,” she said.

Arts & Culture
Nicole Bales