Lane Fire Brigade Pipes and Drums celebrates St. Paddy's Day all 'round Eugene

In honor of Saint Patrick’s Day, a group of musical fire fighters known as Lane Fire Brigade Pipes and Drums—are performing at several locations around Eugene. As luck would have it, KLCC caught up with them between gigs.

Donning kilts and tassels the fellows of Lane Fire Brigade Pipes and Drums stand in a wide circle-- tuning up.

Wayne Morris leads the Brigade as Pipe Major. “We’ve been together since 2007,” he said.

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC Firefighter Wayne Morris is Pipe Major in Lane Fire Brigade Pipes and Drums.

“We’re all firefighters, local firefighters. And a lot of our performances are ceremonial for the fire department. We do a lot of firefighter funerals,” Morris explained. “So, this is a great chance for us to get out and have some fun with the community.”

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC Joel Lira is a retired fire fighter with the Eugene Springfield Fire Department. He's been playing the bag pipes for 15 years.

Joel Lira has played the bag pipes for 15 years. He said carrying around the ten-pound instrument isn’t an issue. But, “you’re lips start to wear out a little bit and your left arm- from squeezing the bag- starts to get a little bit tired,” Lira said.

Lane Fire Brigade Pipes and Drums will perform St. Paddy’s Day shows at the Pint Pot Irish pub, Oakshire Public House and the Crow and Cart. The group will play the Pint Pot throughout the day Saturday, March 18th as well.