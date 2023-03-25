Black Violin offers high energy, hope to audiences

Musicians Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste bring the Black Violin Experience to the Hult Center in Eugene Mar. 25. Known for their distinctive “classical boom” style, the duo blends classical strings with hip hop beats.

They got their start as high school classmates in Florida, and have often said defying stereotypes helped launch their career.

First, as young black men playing the violin and viola, and later as skilled artists connecting the past to the present by layering eras and genres into a familiar-yet-innovative musical experience.

In 2005 they won NBC’s Showtime at the Apollo talent competition, and before long were playing for Alicia Keys, opening for Akon, Kanye West and Jay-Z, playing at Super Bowls and at the inauguration of Pres. Barack Obama.

While their music is hopeful and challenges listeners to overcome adversity, it does not shy away from tough topics. Recent songs and videos have addressed racism, police violence and school shootings.

“We are people at the end of the day. We’re men. We’re black men. So that's first and foremost. Before being an artist and traveling, we’re thinking about the safety of our families. We’re affected by society as much as anybody else,” Baptiste said during a phone call with KLCC from a coffee shop in California in advance of the performance in Eugene.

“For us, creatively and as artists, there's something about just being able to speak about the times and in the time that we exist. And is it something that we naturally gravitate to,” he said.

Black Violin’s music also encourages people to be themselves, to find their own path, and to not give up.

“I really encourage people to just keep holding on,” Baptiste said.

In addition to uplifting messages, Baptiste said Black Violin promises to deliver an epic show.

“We encourage the crowd to participate in whatever you're feeling at that moment. So we want you to express it, we want you to yell and scream and truly be yourself while you're in the audience, because that's what we're doing on stage and we encouraged the crowd to do the same thing,” he said.

