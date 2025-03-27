© 2025 KLCC

Hoyle joins call for Hegseth resignation

Published March 27, 2025 at 3:30 PM PDT

Oregon 4th District Rep. Val Hoyle has joined about six dozen other House Democrats in calling for the immediate resignation of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

That's in response to recent reporting from the Atlantic that Hegseth shared classified information on the Signal app.

In a letter addressed to Hegseth and other administration officials who were on the Signal chat, the representatives called the situation "incomprehensible."

"As more evidence has come to light, the misconduct in the group chat has become further undefendable and inexcusable. You all jeopardized the lives of servicemembers. There must be accountability starting with the immediate resignation of Secretary Hegseth," the letter stated, in part. "The degree of incompetence, carelessness, and irresponsibility is difficult to underscore."