Man arrested for reckless driving and shooting at a deer in Linn County

On Saturday evening (4/12), Linn County dispatch received a call about a person shooting at a deer out the window of a sports car on a rural road near Lebanon.

The same vehicle was then reported to drive recklessly, doing burnouts and racing through the area.

Deputies spotted the vehicle going 117 miles per hour toward Albany. They eventually located the car in a driveway near Albany. The occupants had fled.

Police found three people. The first two were detained, but police say the third, 36-year-old Justin Franklin from Oklahoma, refused to cooperate. He was subdued with the help of a K-9 officer.

During the investigation, police determined Franklin was the driver and used an AR-15 rifle to shoot at the deer.

The deer was not located and police say they don't know if it was struck by any bullets.

Franklin was taken to Albany General Hospital for treatment of the dog bites and later booked at the Linn County Jail on multiple charges.

