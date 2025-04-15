Engineering phase of Franklin Blvd Transformation starts this week in Eugene

City of Eugene Public Works says people may see workers on Franklin Boulevard this week.

There may be occasional minor disruptions in traffic flow.

Site work for the engineering phase of the redesign of the well-traveled street are underway.

No construction is scheduled until early 2027.

The engineering process will bring contractors out along the street for tasks such as utility exploration, pavement investigation, soil sampling and more.

More information on the project is at the Franklin Boulevard Transformation website.

