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2026 Wildflower Festival

2026 Wildflower Festival

Wildflower Display in the White Oak Pavilion featuring over 250 local species, Live Music featuring local bands, The Art in Nature Trail with ephemeral art installations, Guided Nature Walks by local experts, Local Vendors (food, beverages, arts & crafts, and plants)
Sunday, May 17th, 10 am – 5 pm at Mount Pisgah Arboretum, Eugene.

Mount Pisgah Arboretum
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026

Event Supported By

Mount Pisgah Arboretum
541-747-3817
office@mountpisgaharboretum.org
https://mountpisgaharboretum.org
Mount Pisgah Arboretum
34901 Frank Parrish Rd.
Eugene, Oregon 97405
541-747-3817
office@mountpisgaharboretum.org
https://mountpisgaharboretum.org