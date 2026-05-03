47th annual łatwa ina Pow-Wow
47th annual łatwa ina Pow-Wow
Oregon State University’s Native American Student Association and university partners present the 47th Annual łatwa ina Pow-Wow. This free community event features Indigenous dancers, singers and a marketplace, plus delicious fry bread.
Saturday, May 16, 2026
- Grand entry at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- Doors open at noon
- Gill Coliseum, 660 SW 26th St., Corvallis, Oregon 97331
Gill Coliseum
Free
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Gill Coliseum
660 SW 26th StreetCorvallis, Oregon