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47th annual łatwa ina Pow-Wow

47th annual łatwa ina Pow-Wow

Oregon State University’s Native American Student Association and university partners present the 47th Annual łatwa ina Pow-Wow. This free community event features Indigenous dancers, singers and a marketplace, plus delicious fry bread.

Saturday, May 16, 2026

  • Grand entry at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
  • Doors open at noon
  • Gill Coliseum, 660 SW 26th St., Corvallis, Oregon 97331
Gill Coliseum
Free
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Gill Coliseum
660 SW 26th Street
Corvallis, Oregon