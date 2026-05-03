Bloom Newport Community Celebration
Bloom Newport Community Celebration
Bloom Newport celebrates the creativity, culture, cuisine, community, and commerce that makes Newport unique and vibrant! Join us for our 5th annual wild and wonderful celebration featuring live entertainment, art, beer garden, food trucks, local merchants, the Oregon Coast Art Bus, surf swap, and so much more. A great opportunity to enjoy some fabulous food and festivities, while connecting as a community. Fun for all ages, pets welcome, admission is free!
Main Stage Entertainment
DJ Crew – 3:00pm
Massive Delicious – 3:30pm
Ballet Folklorico – 4:45pm
Sweet N’ Juicy – 5:30pm
Esplanade Stage Entertainment
It Found Things – 4:00pm
Revel’n – 5:00pm
Jeshua Marshall – 6:00pm
Silverman Theatre Entertainment
Pacific Coast Singers
Chet Udell
Oregon Coast Visitor Assoc. Screening
Esplanade Lawn
Lawn Games and Activities
Beer Garden (21+)
Pelican Brewing
2Towns Cider
Beachcrest Brewing
Claim 52
Rusty Truck
Depoe Bay Winery
Bier One Brewing
Food & Beverages
Tastee Tiki
Bristo’s Place
Subzero Swirlz
BNF Kombucha & Jun
Dark Moon Doughnuts
Piquín y Chamoy
Local Ocean
Erin Nicole Albacore Tuna
Beloved Bakery
BayLee’s Pop Up
Tea’s Candy
Plus, visit and shop with 35 market vendors and learn from 17 local nonprofit organizations!