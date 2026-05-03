Bloom Newport Community Celebration

Bloom Newport celebrates the creativity, culture, cuisine, community, and commerce that makes Newport unique and vibrant! Join us for our 5th annual wild and wonderful celebration featuring live entertainment, art, beer garden, food trucks, local merchants, the Oregon Coast Art Bus, surf swap, and so much more. A great opportunity to enjoy some fabulous food and festivities, while connecting as a community. Fun for all ages, pets welcome, admission is free!

Main Stage Entertainment

DJ Crew – 3:00pm

Massive Delicious – 3:30pm

Ballet Folklorico – 4:45pm

Sweet N’ Juicy – 5:30pm

Esplanade Stage Entertainment

It Found Things – 4:00pm

Revel’n – 5:00pm

Jeshua Marshall – 6:00pm

Silverman Theatre Entertainment

Pacific Coast Singers

Chet Udell

Oregon Coast Visitor Assoc. Screening

Esplanade Lawn

Lawn Games and Activities

Beer Garden (21+)

Pelican Brewing

2Towns Cider

Beachcrest Brewing

Claim 52

Rusty Truck

Depoe Bay Winery

Bier One Brewing

Food & Beverages

Tastee Tiki

Bristo’s Place

Subzero Swirlz

BNF Kombucha & Jun

Dark Moon Doughnuts

Piquín y Chamoy

Local Ocean

Erin Nicole Albacore Tuna

Beloved Bakery

BayLee’s Pop Up

Tea’s Candy

Plus, visit and shop with 35 market vendors and learn from 17 local nonprofit organizations!

