Calvin Orlando Smith “The Men of Rhythm and Blues”
Calvin Orlando Smith “The Men of Rhythm and Blues”
The Richard E. Wildish Community Theater Presents:
Calvin Orlando Smith
“The Men of Rhythm and Blues”
The Music and Lyrics of Nat King Cole, Sammy Davis Jr, Johnny Mathis, Lou Rawls and more!
Vocalist Calvin Orlando Smith, pianist Gus Russell, Bassist Sean Peterson, and Drummer Jim Douglas performing great works by:
Otis Redding
Sam Cook
Nat King Cole
Sammy Davis Jr
Donny Hathaway
Isaac Hayes
And
Barry White
Richard E. Wildish Community Theater
$10-30
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Wildish Community Theater
(541) 868 -0689
info@wildishtheater.com
Artist Group Info
Calvin Orlando Smith
info@wildishtheater.com
Richard E. Wildish Community Theater
630 Main StSpringfield , Oregon 97477
541-868-0689