The Richard E. Wildish Community Theater Presents:

Calvin Orlando Smith

“The Men of Rhythm and Blues”

The Music and Lyrics of Nat King Cole, Sammy Davis Jr, Johnny Mathis, Lou Rawls and more!

Vocalist Calvin Orlando Smith, pianist Gus Russell, Bassist Sean Peterson, and Drummer Jim Douglas performing great works by:

Otis Redding

Sam Cook

Nat King Cole

Sammy Davis Jr

Donny Hathaway

Isaac Hayes

And

Barry White