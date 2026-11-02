Bach has never sounded quite like this! The legendary Canadian Brass—one of the world’s most celebrated brass quintets, with multiple Grammy nominations and decades of redefining classical performance—puts its unmistakable stamp of dazzling virtuosity and infectious humor on arrangements of Bach, Mozart, Brahms, The Beatles, and more. Whether you’re a Bach devotee or just here for the brass, expect an evening that’s equal parts masterclass and musical mischief.

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART

Overture to Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute), K. 620

GIROLAMO FRESCOBALDI

Toccata

BRAHMS

Herzlich tut mich verlangen from Elf Choralvorspiele (11 Chorale Preludes), Op. 122

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH

Concerto in D Major, BWV 972 (after Vivaldi Concerto No. 9 in D Major, RV 230)

Well "Tampered" Bach

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH

Aire pour les Trompettes (Air for the Trumpets) from Suite in A Major, BWV 832

Air on the G String from Orchestral Suite No. 3

COLDPLAY

Viva La Vida

THE BEATLES

Eleanor Rigby

SAMUEL BARBER

Adagio for Strings

ASTOR PIAZZOLLA

Très Tangos Nuevos (Three New Tangos)

Artists, dates, times, prices, and locations subject to change.