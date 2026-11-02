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Canadian Brass

Canadian Brass

Bach has never sounded quite like this! The legendary Canadian Brass—one of the world’s most celebrated brass quintets, with multiple Grammy nominations and decades of redefining classical performance—puts its unmistakable stamp of dazzling virtuosity and infectious humor on arrangements of Bach, Mozart, Brahms, The Beatles, and more. Whether you’re a Bach devotee or just here for the brass, expect an evening that’s equal parts masterclass and musical mischief.

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART
Overture to Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute), K. 620

GIROLAMO FRESCOBALDI
Toccata

BRAHMS
Herzlich tut mich verlangen from Elf Choralvorspiele (11 Chorale Preludes), Op. 122

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH
Concerto in D Major, BWV 972 (after Vivaldi Concerto No. 9 in D Major, RV 230)
Well "Tampered" Bach

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH
Aire pour les Trompettes (Air for the Trumpets) from Suite in A Major, BWV 832
Air on the G String from Orchestral Suite No. 3

COLDPLAY
Viva La Vida

THE BEATLES
Eleanor Rigby

SAMUEL BARBER
Adagio for Strings

ASTOR PIAZZOLLA
Très Tangos Nuevos (Three New Tangos)

Artists, dates, times, prices, and locations subject to change.

Beall Concert Hall
$5-$50
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

University of Oregon School of Music and Dance
541-346-3386
SOMDFrontDesk@uoregon.edu
https://musicanddance.uoregon.edu

Artist Group Info

somdnews@uoregon.edu
Beall Concert Hall
961 East 18th Avenue
Eugene, Oregon 97403
541-346-3386
somdnews@uoregon.edu
https://musicanddance.uoregon.edu/cmb