Canadian Brass
Canadian Brass
Bach has never sounded quite like this! The legendary Canadian Brass—one of the world’s most celebrated brass quintets, with multiple Grammy nominations and decades of redefining classical performance—puts its unmistakable stamp of dazzling virtuosity and infectious humor on arrangements of Bach, Mozart, Brahms, The Beatles, and more. Whether you’re a Bach devotee or just here for the brass, expect an evening that’s equal parts masterclass and musical mischief.
WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART
Overture to Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute), K. 620
GIROLAMO FRESCOBALDI
Toccata
BRAHMS
Herzlich tut mich verlangen from Elf Choralvorspiele (11 Chorale Preludes), Op. 122
JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH
Concerto in D Major, BWV 972 (after Vivaldi Concerto No. 9 in D Major, RV 230)
Well "Tampered" Bach
JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH
Aire pour les Trompettes (Air for the Trumpets) from Suite in A Major, BWV 832
Air on the G String from Orchestral Suite No. 3
COLDPLAY
Viva La Vida
THE BEATLES
Eleanor Rigby
SAMUEL BARBER
Adagio for Strings
ASTOR PIAZZOLLA
Très Tangos Nuevos (Three New Tangos)
Artists, dates, times, prices, and locations subject to change.