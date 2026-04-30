© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta!

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta!

Join us at this new event that follows the Loyalty Day Parade. This family-friendly event is a celebration of Hispanic/American culture in our local community. Held at the National Guard Armory, you will find FREE admission, handmade crafts, music, dancing, food and beverages!

Held at the Newport Armory, immediately following the Loyalty Days Parade (2pm-6pm).

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Newport with an afternoon of flavor, rhythm, and fun for the whole family!

Join us for live music, dancing, delicious food, local beer, and art.

This free family-friendly event offers an opportunity to connect with community and culture!

Newport National Guard Armory
Free
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Newport National Guard Armory
541 SW Coast Hwy
Newport , Oregon 97365