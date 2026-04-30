Cinco de Mayo Fiesta!

Join us at this new event that follows the Loyalty Day Parade. This family-friendly event is a celebration of Hispanic/American culture in our local community. Held at the National Guard Armory, you will find FREE admission, handmade crafts, music, dancing, food and beverages!

Held at the Newport Armory, immediately following the Loyalty Days Parade (2pm-6pm).

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Newport with an afternoon of flavor, rhythm, and fun for the whole family!

Join us for live music, dancing, delicious food, local beer, and art.

This free family-friendly event offers an opportunity to connect with community and culture!

