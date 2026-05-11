CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present SCI-FI EXTRAVAGANZA with: THE INCREDIBLE PETRIFIED WORLD (1959)

For this weeks 👽Sci-Fi EXTRAVAGANZA👽, CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present: THE INCREDIBLE PETRIFIED WORLD (1959)

When the cable breaks on their diving bell, four people find themselves trapped in a hidden underwater world. Starring John Carradine, Robert Clarke. Directed by Jerry Warren.

Tuesday, May 19th only!

Preshow at 6:15 • Feature at 7:00

$10 admission redeemable for snack bar items, plus:

Free ice cream before the show!