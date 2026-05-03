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Coos Watershed Mayfly Festival

Coos Watershed Mayfly Festival

The Mayfly Festival is an event created by the Coos Watershed Association and local partners that is designed to shed light on the connections between community, the environment, and water. This is a free, all-ages, hands-on celebration of watershed ecology and interconnectedness through activities, games, live music, science, and art.

More information: cooswatershed.org/mayfly-festival/

Mingus Park
Free
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Mingus Park
Mingus Park
Coos Bay, Oregon 97420