Dive-in Movie: Zootopia 2

Enjoy evening movie and swimming events at Splash this summer! Watch a movie on Splash's outdoor sun deck, and move freely between the pool and movie. Bring a towel or blanket to enjoy the movie on the lawn and purchase food and drinks from local vendors. Learn more at willamalane.org/dive.

Splash at Lively Park

Friday, June 26, 8:30-11 p.m.

Regular Splash admission rates apply to all attendees.

