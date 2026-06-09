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Dive-in Movie: Zootopia 2

Dive-in Movie at Splash, Lilo and Stitch on July 21

Dive-in Movie: Zootopia 2

Enjoy evening movie and swimming events at Splash this summer! Watch a movie on Splash's outdoor sun deck, and move freely between the pool and movie. Bring a towel or blanket to enjoy the movie on the lawn and purchase food and drinks from local vendors. Learn more at willamalane.org/dive.
Splash at Lively Park
Friday, June 26, 8:30-11 p.m.
Regular Splash admission rates apply to all attendees.

Splash
$4-$11
08:30 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Willamalane Park and Rercreation District
541-736-4544
https://www.willamalane.org/
Splash
6100 Thurston Road
Springfield, Oregon 97478
https://willamalane.org/events/dive-movies-2026?utm_source=calendar&amp;utm_medium=display&amp;utm_campaign=dive