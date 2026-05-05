Giggle & Gulp Comedy Show

Before we take a break for the summer, we’re going out the only way we know how—with a stacked lineup, cold drinks, and a packed room full of laughs. Don’t miss your last chance to catch Giggle & Gulp before we return in September!

🎤 Hosted by James Manning III & Lexis Shardé

Keeping the energy high all night with sharp wit & playful banter.

🔥 Opener: Stephen Ferris

A Sacramento favorite and 2018 “Best Comedian” winner, Stephen Ferris brings a wildly original style that turns everyday life, random hobbies, and personal quirks into smart, relatable comedy. His inventive perspective keeps audiences laughing at things they didn’t even know were funny.

⚡ Feature: Chadhurst Sharpe

Writer, poet, and comedian Chadhurst Sharpe is a regular at Olsen Run Comedy Club, known for blending thoughtful storytelling with sharp humor. His unique voice and creative style make him a standout on any lineup.

🌟 Headliner: Chris Hudson

Baltimore-born and now based in Portland, Chris Hudson is a nationally touring comedian whose work has been featured in The Washington Post, Playboy, Funny Or Die, and more. He’s appeared on HBO’s Veep and has opened for heavy hitters like Shane Gillis, Stavros Halkias, and Kyle Kinane. With a sharp, effortless style and a résumé to match, Chris brings a must-see headlining set to close out the night.

🍽️ Dinner + a Show

Gratitude Brewing’s full kitchen will be open with a wide-ranging menu, including Mediterranean-inspired favorites. Table reservations are highly recommended if you want to eat, drink, and laugh all in one place.

👥 Bring your crew & save

Group table reservations are available—perfect for a night out before summer kicks off.

⚠️ Last show before summer break—don’t miss it!

We’ll be back in September, so this is your final chance to catch the vibe for a while.