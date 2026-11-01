Holiday Book Sale - Donor Hours

Early entrance hours for Friends & Foundation donors! If you have donated $20 or more to the Friends and Foundation in the past year, you can take advantage of our early entrance hours, which are noon to 2 pm, Friday, Dec. 4. You can donate online before the sale at

https://www.cbcplfriendsandfoundation.org/give-now, or donate at the door.

Join the Friends and Foundation of the Library for our Holiday Book Sale Dec. 4-6, in the main meeting room at the Corvallis library. Come and browse our selection - we’ve been setting aside the highest quality donated books all year, just for this sale.

We will have over 3,000 gift-quality books to chose from, both fiction and non-fiction, for all ages. There will be an especially large selection of beautiful children’s books this year. There will also be CDs, DVDs, and puzzles, and we will have refreshments for you to enjoy while you shop!

Adult fiction will be $5 per book, nonfiction will be $7. Children’s books will be $3 apiece or 4 for $10.

Book sale dates and hours:

Friday, Dec. 4, noon - 2 pm, donor hours

Friday Dec. 4, 2 - 6 pm

Saturday, Dec. 5, 9 am - 5 pm

Sunday, Dec. 6, 10 am - 4 pm