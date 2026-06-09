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Music on the Farm: Cassandra Robertson

Music on the Farm: Cassandra Robertson

Join your friends and neighbors for an intimate evening of acoustic, conscious folk music to heal your heart and inspire your soul!

Flicker and Fir Outdoor Pavilion
$10-$20 sliding scale
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Flicker and Fir, LLC
5417606432
flicker.fir@gmail.com
http://flickerandfir.com/

Artist Group Info

Cassandra Robertson with Eric Henry
Cassandrarobertson.com
Flicker and Fir Outdoor Pavilion
1465 SE Alexander Ave
Corvallis, Oregon 97339
5417606432
flicker.fir@gmail.com
HTTP://flickerandfir.com