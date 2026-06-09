Music on the Farm: Cassandra Robertson
Music on the Farm: Cassandra Robertson
Join your friends and neighbors for an intimate evening of acoustic, conscious folk music to heal your heart and inspire your soul!
Flicker and Fir Outdoor Pavilion
$10-$20 sliding scale
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Flicker and Fir, LLC
5417606432
flicker.fir@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Cassandra Robertson with Eric Henry
Flicker and Fir Outdoor Pavilion
1465 SE Alexander AveCorvallis, Oregon 97339
5417606432
flicker.fir@gmail.com