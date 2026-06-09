New Exhibit: Love and Landscapes
New Exhibit: Love and Landscapes
Love and Landscapes explores the lives, art, and enduring partnership of local artists and lovers of the coastal landscape, Ruth Grover and Martha Renfroe (better known as science-fiction author M. K. Wren). Through paintings, sketches, photographs, and excerpts from Wren’s book A Gift Upon the Shore, this exhibit reveals the interconnection between their creative and personal lives and the natural environment of Oregon Coast. Discover a story of creativity, community, and the landscapes that shaped a remarkable legacy on the Oregon Coast.
North Lincoln County Historical Museum
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jun 21, 2026.
Event Supported By
North Lincoln County Historical Museum
5419966614
director@nlchm.org
Artist Group Info
Ruth Grover and Martha Renfroe
North Lincoln County Historical Museum
4907 SW Highway 101Lincoln City, Oregon 97367
541-996-6614
director@nlchm.org