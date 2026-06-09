New Exhibit: Love and Landscapes

Love and Landscapes explores the lives, art, and enduring partnership of local artists and lovers of the coastal landscape, Ruth Grover and Martha Renfroe (better known as science-fiction author M. K. Wren). Through paintings, sketches, photographs, and excerpts from Wren’s book A Gift Upon the Shore, this exhibit reveals the interconnection between their creative and personal lives and the natural environment of Oregon Coast. Discover a story of creativity, community, and the landscapes that shaped a remarkable legacy on the Oregon Coast.