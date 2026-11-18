Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh, and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great). In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.

Performances: June 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20

Tickets are available at thevlt.com and by phone at 541-344-7751.

Cost is $26 per ticket, plus a $3 service fee applied per ticket at checkout.