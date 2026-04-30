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Rhody Days Car Show

Rhody Days Car Show

The Rhody Cruiser Car Club hosts this show annually, part of the weekend long tradition! We're expecting some really HOT Rods, and amazing cars to roll in for this show. Come to hear the rock 'n roll, eat off food trucks or BBQ's of local non-profit organizations and buy a $5 ticket to drive in the 5:30pm Bay Street Cruise sponsored by Coast Radio. Raffles and fun all day!

Grocery Outlet Parking Lot
08:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

Rhody Cruisers Car Club
https://rhodycruisersccflorence.org/
Grocery Outlet Parking Lot
Hwy 101 & 21st St
Florence, Oregon 97439