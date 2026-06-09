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Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment

Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment

"Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment" Eugene Watch Party and Sing-Along with Singing Resistance and Indivisible Eugene-Springfield. This will be an uplifting evening of songs, solidarity and action. Featuring an all-star lineup of performers, this 90 minute concert event will celebrate the freedoms guaranteed by our First Amendment.- of speech, religion, press, assembly and protest, and the people power that both fuels these rights and is essential to guarantee them.

The event will be streamed with watchparties all across the country - and we will be able to sing along with provided songbooks. The event will begin at 4 pm with sing alongs from Singing Resistance Eugene Springfield, and the livecast will begin at 4:30. Come exercise your rights and sing out together with Rufus Wainwright, Patti Smith, Bette Midler and others!

Unitarian Universalist Church in Eugene
By donation
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Singing Resistance Eugene Springfield & Indivisible
membersupport@indivisibleeugene.org
https://www.indivisible-eug-spr.org
Unitarian Universalist Church in Eugene
1685 West 13th
Eugene, Oregon 97402
541-686-2775
office@uueugene.org
https://uueugene.org/