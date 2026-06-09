"Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment" Eugene Watch Party and Sing-Along with Singing Resistance and Indivisible Eugene-Springfield. This will be an uplifting evening of songs, solidarity and action. Featuring an all-star lineup of performers, this 90 minute concert event will celebrate the freedoms guaranteed by our First Amendment.- of speech, religion, press, assembly and protest, and the people power that both fuels these rights and is essential to guarantee them.

The event will be streamed with watchparties all across the country - and we will be able to sing along with provided songbooks. The event will begin at 4 pm with sing alongs from Singing Resistance Eugene Springfield, and the livecast will begin at 4:30. Come exercise your rights and sing out together with Rufus Wainwright, Patti Smith, Bette Midler and others!