Shakespeare in Love
Shakespeare in Love
Shakespeare in Love is a romantic reimagining of a young Will Shakespeare finding his muse through a forbidden love as he writes Romeo and Juliet.
Performances: April 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18
Tickets are available at thevlt.com and by phone at 541-344-7751.
Cost is $26 per ticket, plus a $3 service fee applied per ticket at checkout.
The Very Little Theater
$26
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 8 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
Very Little Theatre
(541) 344-7751
info@thevlt.com
The Very Little Theater
2350 Hilyard StreetEugene, Oregon 97405
541-344-7751
info@thevlt.com