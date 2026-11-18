Shakespeare in Love is a romantic reimagining of a young Will Shakespeare finding his muse through a forbidden love as he writes Romeo and Juliet.

Performances: April 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18

Tickets are available at thevlt.com and by phone at 541-344-7751.

Cost is $26 per ticket, plus a $3 service fee applied per ticket at checkout.