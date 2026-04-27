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The Sunny Sky Boys with Fiddlin' Alli at the Umpqua Valley Farmers Market

The Sunny Sky Boys with Fiddlin' Alli at the Umpqua Valley Farmers Market

April's showers bring MAY Flowers! Hope you'll stop by to support our local farmers, artisans & musicians. The market is open from 0900-1300, and live music runs from 1030-1230. We've got a variety of danceable Hillbilly Jazz, Western Swing, Classic County & Bluegrass for y'all!

Umpqua Valley Farmers' Market
Free
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Umpqua Valley Farmers' Market
500 Block SE Jackson St
Roseburg, Oregon 97471
http://www.uvfarmersmarket.com/