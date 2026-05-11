Troy Ramey: An Evening of Songs & Stories in Springfield, OR

🌟 SPRINGFIELD AREA! THIS ONE'S FOR YOU! ONE NIGHT ONLY🌟

Get ready for an incredible night of Songs & Stories with songwriter/ storyteller, Troy Ramey!

Join us at the Wildish Theater in Springfield, OR, on Sunday, 6/7, for an intimate, theater-style show with Troy Ramey — the soulful singer-songwriter who brought Celine Dion to tears, turned all 4 chairs on The Voice ✌️, and landed a spot on the soundtrack of Love Island Allstars. 🎶