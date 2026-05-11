Troy Ramey: An Evening of Songs & Stories in Springfield, OR
Troy Ramey: An Evening of Songs & Stories in Springfield, OR
🌟 SPRINGFIELD AREA! THIS ONE'S FOR YOU! ONE NIGHT ONLY🌟
Get ready for an incredible night of Songs & Stories with songwriter/ storyteller, Troy Ramey!
Join us at the Wildish Theater in Springfield, OR, on Sunday, 6/7, for an intimate, theater-style show with Troy Ramey — the soulful singer-songwriter who brought Celine Dion to tears, turned all 4 chairs on The Voice ✌️, and landed a spot on the soundtrack of Love Island Allstars. 🎶
Wildish Community Theater
$55-75
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Wildish Community Theater
(541) 868 -0689
info@wildishtheater.com
Artist Group Info
Troy Ramey
info@wildishtheater.com
Wildish Community Theater
630 Main St.Springfield, Oregon 97477
(541) 868-0689
info@wildishtheater.com