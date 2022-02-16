© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Crime, Law & Justice

Three People Shot Dead Near Mapleton, Deputies Seek Person of Interest

KLCC | By Anni Katz
Published February 16, 2022 at 6:58 AM PST
Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a person of interest in the shooting deaths of three people east of Mapleton Tuesday night.

The Sheriff's Office received reports of shots fired just before 9:45 P.M. on Highway 36, near Deadwood.

Officials are now searching for a person of interest - Jericho Jamison - in connection with the deaths. They believe he left the scene, driving a silver Geo Metro with the license plate "158JZG.” The back window may be broken.

It’s believed Jamison and the 3 victims were acquaintances. He’s considered armed and dangerous and is described as a white male, 5'10 and 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

