© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime, Law & Justice

Questions hang over sexual assault claims involving former nurse in Oregon women’s prison

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Published March 9, 2022 at 7:54 AM PST
1 of 1  — Tony Klein
In this video screenshot, Tony Klein was deposed in November 2019 as part of civil litigation involving 10 women incarcerated at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, who accused him of sexual abuse.
Video screenshot / Plaintiff deposition via Michelle Burrows

At least 27 women have accused nurse Tony Klein of inappropriate actions and sexual assault while he worked at the Coffee Creek prison in Oregon. To date, he has never been charged with a crime. But that may change soon, as OPB has learned a federal investigation remains underway.

Copyright 2022 Oregon Public Broadcasting

Crime, Law & Justice