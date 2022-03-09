Questions hang over sexual assault claims involving former nurse in Oregon women’s prison
1 of 1 — Tony Klein
In this video screenshot, Tony Klein was deposed in November 2019 as part of civil litigation involving 10 women incarcerated at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, who accused him of sexual abuse.
Video screenshot / Plaintiff deposition via Michelle Burrows
At least 27 women have accused nurse Tony Klein of inappropriate actions and sexual assault while he worked at the Coffee Creek prison in Oregon. To date, he has never been charged with a crime. But that may change soon, as OPB has learned a federal investigation remains underway.
