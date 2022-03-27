Four dead after vehicle crashes into homeless encampment in Salem

Four people died after a vehicle crashed into a homeless encampment in Salem early Sunday morning.

The Salem Police Department said in a release that at around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, SPD and local fire departments responded to the scene in the area of Front and Division Streets NE.

Two people reportedly died at the scene. Four others from the encampment were transported to Salem Health with life-threatening injuries, two of whom later died at the hospital.

The driver of the involved ambulance was also transported by ambulance.

The area was closed for several hours as the Salem Police Traffic Team investigated the incident.

The names of those involved have been released.

This story will be updated.

