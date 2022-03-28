© 2022 KLCC

Crime, Law & Justice

A trial over an unsecured gun used in a suicide is underway in Eugene

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published March 28, 2022 at 5:21 PM PDT
William Manstrom-Greening HS Graduation Photo.jpg
Courtesy of Marist High School
William Manstrom-Greening's high school graduation photo

The trial for Lane County Parole and Probation officer Glenn Greening started Monday in Eugene. The man’s son died by suicide using Greening’s unsecured service weapon.

Greening had left his loaded gun on a desk in the living room where his 18-year old son William Han Manstrom-Greening knew to find it, according to court filings. William’s mother Carol Manstrom filed the wrongful death lawsuit seeking to hold Lane County Parole and Probation and parole officer Greening accountable for negligence for leaving a loaded gun “readily accessible and unsecured”.

While the agency tells employees not to leave their weapons unsecured, they didn’t take any disciplinary action against Greening.

Carol Manstrom said in a statement that she hopes the trial will help raise awareness and send a message that all officers must be responsible for safe storage of their weapons, at home and on-duty.

William Han Manstrom-Greening was a student at Marist High School in Eugene when he took his life on February 14, 2017.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-8255

The trial in Lane County District Court in Eugene is expected to last all week.

