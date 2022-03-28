© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Eugene seek suspect in possible hate crime near Amazon bike path

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published March 28, 2022 at 5:53 PM PDT
15thandarthurcrt_googlemaps.jpg
Google maps
The incident happened near West 15th Ave. and Arthur Ct. in Eugene.

Eugene Police are seeking a suspect who splashed an unknown acid substance on a woman and her dog Monday morning around 11:30 near Arthur Street and West 15th Court. They say she may have been targeted because of her ethnicity.

The woman sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital, while her dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian’s office.

The suspect fled on foot, according to police, toward the canal. He’s described as a white mail, with dirty blond hair, a black face mask, jeans, black boots and a black hoodie. People with tips are asked to contact Eugene Police.

People with tips on the case can call 541.682.5569, Detective Glenn Gilhuber, and refer to case 22-04892.

