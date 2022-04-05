Linn Co. authorities trying to ID man's body found in handmade casket in Harrisburg

Linn County officials are seeking leads on an unidentified male found inside a hand-built casket, left at a rural cemetery in Harrisburg.

The cemetery’s board of directors told sheriff’s deputies there were no scheduled burials, and could not explain why the man was left at the site in the 24000 block of Powerline Road.

There do not appear to be signs of trauma to the man’s body. He’s described as a white adult between 30 to 60 years old, 5-feet 10-inches tall, 350 pounds, with gray and brown hair. He was wearing 10.5" inch size shoes, and had a healed surgery scar on his lower back.

The body was called in March 31. The investigation is ongoing, with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office working to determine the cause of death and identity of the man.

Information can be called in to Linn County Detectives at (541)967-3950.

