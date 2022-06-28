Police seek tips in repeat acid attacks and other violence directed at Eugene woman

This morning, a Eugene woman was attacked with acid, for the second time in three months.

Eugene Police say today’s incident began with the woman opening her door around 5:30am, after which an unknown suspect threw acid on her. She was treated at a hospital for chemical burns.

The first acid attack was on March 28th, when the same victim was walking her dog. A man threw a cup of acid on her, sending her to the hospital with burns.

The suspect is described as white man between 17 and 20, with dirty blond hair, black clothes, face mask, and possibly freckles.

As horrific as these attacks are, they are just part of the woman’s ordeal. On April 26th, she called 911 to report a stranger trying to open the door to her home.

Then on June 19th, she called 911 to report that a man broke in, poured a chemical on her, and ignited it. And last November, she reported a stranger hurled glass shards at her while walking her dog, causing cuts and minor injuries.

The attacks have happened in the general vicinity of Arthur Street and W. 15th Court, in the West Eugene area.

During two incidents, the victim says the man made statements about her ethnicity. And all incidents happened in the area of West 15th Court and Arthur Street in West Eugene.

All incidents are under EPD investigation. Tips can be called in to 541-682-5569, to the attention of Detective Glenn Gilhuber. Refer to case 22-04892 or 22-09739.

