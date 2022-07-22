Arrest made in murder case of 18-yr old Kendra Hanks of Winston

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with the disappearance and murder of Kendra Hanks, the 18-year-old Winston woman who went missing July 8th while walking home from work. Her body was found in Cow Creek five days later.

39-year-old Troy Russell Phelps was arrested at a residence in Riddle. He had become a person of interest in the investigation into the disappearance of the young woman.

Phelps was taken into custody after speaking with detectives from the Douglas County Major Crimes Team. A search warrant was executed at the house where he was staying, according to DCSO.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Troy Russel Phelps from a booking photo in 2020.

Two weeks ago, Kendra Hanks was reported missing by her family after she didn't arrive home from work. During an exhaustive search, Sheriff’s investigators were notified of a deceased person found in Cow Creek. The death was ruled a homicide.

On Thursday, Phelps was booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and resisting arrest.

The Sheriff's Office has been and continues to be in communication with Hanks' mother, who is aware of the latest developments in the case. Anyone with information that would aid investigators is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4464 referencing case #22-2871.