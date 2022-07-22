© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime, Law & Justice

Arrest made in murder case of 18-yr old Kendra Hanks of Winston

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published July 22, 2022 at 5:25 PM PDT
Kendra_Hanks_1-350x210.jpg
Family of Kendra Hanks
/
DCSO
Kendra Hanks is described by family as caring and kind. The young woman went missing July 8th while walking home from work. Her body was found in Cow Creek five days later.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with the disappearance and murder of Kendra Hanks, the 18-year-old Winston woman who went missing July 8th while walking home from work. Her body was found in Cow Creek five days later.

39-year-old Troy Russell Phelps was arrested at a residence in Riddle. He had become a person of interest in the investigation into the disappearance of the young woman.

Phelps was taken into custody after speaking with detectives from the Douglas County Major Crimes Team. A search warrant was executed at the house where he was staying, according to DCSO.

Troy Russell Phelps booking photo 2020 DCSO.jpg
Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Troy Russel Phelps from a booking photo in 2020.

Two weeks ago, Kendra Hanks was reported missing by her family after she didn't arrive home from work. During an exhaustive search, Sheriff’s investigators were notified of a deceased person found in Cow Creek. The death was ruled a homicide.

On Thursday, Phelps was booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and resisting arrest.

The Sheriff's Office has been and continues to be in communication with Hanks' mother, who is aware of the latest developments in the case. Anyone with information that would aid investigators is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4464 referencing case #22-2871.

Crime, Law & Justice
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert