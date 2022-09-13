Woman charged with setting fire on Skinner's Butte

EPD Fire crews hose down a roughly one-acre patch of Skinner's Butte that was on fire yesterday afternoon.

A Eugene woman has been charged with arson and disorderly conduct, after police responded to reports of a woman with a gun at Skinner's Butte yesterday afternoon.

Police arrived to find 39-year-old Shelly Ann Reed at the top of the butte’s west side columns, screaming and crouching in the grass. Moments later, a brush fire began where she was seen, and Reed fled.

When an EPD officer found Reed at 2nd and Lincoln, she brandished a taser and sparked it at him. Another officer arrived to assist the first, and Reed was handcuffed.

Meanwhile, a Eugene Springfield Fire crew had the brush fire under control in 25 minutes. One acre of grass was burned, and no injuries were reported.

A search of the area where Reed had been revealed a black BB gun with loadable magazine, and a butane torch.

Web extra: Drone footage of Skinner's Butte after suspected arson, Sept. 13, 2022. Video shared by Christopher Michael Catalanotto.

