© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime, Law & Justice

Woman charged with setting fire on Skinner's Butte

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published September 13, 2022 at 3:02 PM PDT
ChristopherMichaelCatalanotto_SkinnerButte.jpg
Used with permission from Christopher Michael Catalanotto
Aerial shot of Skinner's Butte as firefighters continue to douse the fire.
SkinnersButte_EPD.jpg
EPD
Fire crews hose down a roughly one-acre patch of Skinner's Butte that was on fire yesterday afternoon.

A Eugene woman has been charged with arson and disorderly conduct, after police responded to reports of a woman with a gun at Skinner's Butte yesterday afternoon.

Police arrived to find 39-year-old Shelly Ann Reed at the top of the butte’s west side columns, screaming and crouching in the grass. Moments later, a brush fire began where she was seen, and Reed fled.

When an EPD officer found Reed at 2nd and Lincoln, she brandished a taser and sparked it at him. Another officer arrived to assist the first, and Reed was handcuffed.

Meanwhile, a Eugene Springfield Fire crew had the brush fire under control in 25 minutes. One acre of grass was burned, and no injuries were reported.

A search of the area where Reed had been revealed a black BB gun with loadable magazine, and a butane torch.

Web extra: Drone footage of Skinner's Butte after suspected arson, Sept. 13, 2022. Video shared by Christopher Michael Catalanotto.

September 13, 2022

©2022, KLCC.

Crime, Law & Justice
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content