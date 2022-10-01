© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Salem and Eugene investigators seeking information on fatal hit-and-run, and theft cases

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published October 1, 2022 at 12:23 AM PDT
EPD_SuspectMay302022.png
Eugene PD.
Surveillance footage shows a man using a stolen debit card at the West Eugene Walmart earlier this year.

Salem police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened Wednesday morning.

66-year-old Cynthia Lynn Perry Rizzo of Keizer was found around 5:00am, lying in the roadway of the 4000 block of Sunnyview Road Northeast. She was taken to Salem Health but died from her injuries Thursday.

Investigators believe the runaway driver was in a full-size Chevrolet GMC pick-up or SUV, manufactured between 1988 and 2000.

Tips can be called in to the Salem Police Traffic Team at (503)588-6171.

Meanwhile, Eugene police are looking for tips on a case that began six months ago.

A man broke into a car and stole a student’s keys, wallet, and school computer on Memorial Day, May 30th. A mother and daughter were dining at a restaurant and came back to a shattered passenger window with the girl’s bag missing.

A detective says someone tried using the girl’s debit card at the 11th avenue Wal-Mart in west Eugene shortly afterwards. Surveillance photos show the man with a tattoo on his right forearm that may read, “Ru$$el TROTT”.

Tips can be called in to Eugene Police at (541)682-5168.

