Eugene Police seeking video and tips on fatal shooting in West Eugene

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published January 20, 2023 at 11:19 AM PST
Eugene-Police.jpg
(Eugene Police Department)
/

One person is dead and another critically wounded after a late-night shooting at a West Eugene residence yesterday.

Eugene Police say at 11:14pm, they received a call about shots fired at a home at 2810 West 18th Avenue. Responding officers found the dead person inside, and a second with life-threatening injuries.

The EPD says a possible suspect vehicle left northbound on Wilson Street from the crime scene. It’s described as a gray or silver sedan. They’re asking locals to check surveillance video that may have recorded the incident or car.

Tips can be called in at 541-682-5162.

An EPD spokesperson says the wounded person is in a local hospital, but there’s no update on their condition.

Authories say this a targeted incident and the investigation is ongoing.

