LCSO deputies respond to reports of armed person on LCC campus

Update at 3:25pm: The lockdown has ended. Law enforcement officials remain on the LCC campus, and classes have been cancelled for the remainder of the day.

ALERT: The Lane County Sheriff's Office says there are reports of an armed individual on the main campus of Lane Community College. LCSO deputies are currently on scene. There have been no reports of shots fired or injuries. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area until more information is available.

People on the LCC campus are advised to shelter in place, or leave the area immediately if they're outside. Those indoors should not leave unless directed to by law enforcement.

We’ll continue to share updates on KLCC as we learn more about this situation.

