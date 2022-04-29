Second missing kayaker found deceased

The body of a second kayaker has been found this week. After a five-day search, Benton County authorities say they found 23-year-old Mariana Dukes 75 yards downriver of a Lane County fish ladder today.

Dukes and her kayaking companion, 26-year-old Joseph Bendix, went down the Long Tom River Saturday. When they were late arriving at Monroe City Park, a relative called dispatchers.

Bendix was found three miles south of Monroe Monday. Both he and Dukes were from Eugene.

Benton County Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall thanked all the agencies and volunteers involved in the search, and asks that the families be allowed to grieve in peace.

