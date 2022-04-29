© 2022 KLCC

Second missing kayaker found deceased

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published April 29, 2022 at 7:45 PM PDT
Photo provided by Benton County Sheriff's Office.
Mariana Dukes, whose body was found today by search crews.

The body of a second kayaker has been found this week. After a five-day search, Benton County authorities say they found 23-year-old Mariana Dukes 75 yards downriver of a Lane County fish ladder today.

Dukes and her kayaking companion, 26-year-old Joseph Bendix, went down the Long Tom River Saturday. When they were late arriving at Monroe City Park, a relative called dispatchers.

Bendix was found three miles south of Monroe Monday. Both he and Dukes were from Eugene.

Benton County Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall thanked all the agencies and volunteers involved in the search, and asks that the families be allowed to grieve in peace.

