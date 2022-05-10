© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disasters & Accidents

Corvallis will hold an evacuation exercise on Saturday

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published May 10, 2022 at 3:56 PM PDT
evacvideostill.jpg
City of Corvallis
Screenshot from a video produced by the City of Corvallis on emergency preparedness with Emergency Manager Dave Busby.

This Saturday (May 14, 2022), Corvallis residents will participate in a mock evacuation exercise to help local emergency managers prepare for the real thing.

Dave Busby, emergency planning manager with City of Corvallis, told KLCC there are many reasons a community may have to evacuate.

“Everybody thinks about a wildfire, Busby said. “But it could be a gas leak. It could be an act of violence in the area. It could be a number of reasons that would cause us to ask the community to evacuate. So, it’s walking through that process for them.”

Saturday morning will start with a series of emergency alerts: Ready, Set, Go. Participating residents will then evacuate to a designated meeting place.

“They’ll check in with us there and then do a survey,” Busby said “You know, as local government I don’t get enough direct feedback and this is a great opportunity for us to learn from them.”

Busby said eleven neighborhoods plan to participate in the exercise. But, anyone in Benton County who’s signed up for Linn-Benton Alerts will get the alerts on Saturday. They’ll clearly say it’s only a test.

Copyright 2022 KLCC

Tags

Disasters & Accidents City of Corvallis
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She started out in public radio as a news volunteer with KLCC in 2000. She then worked for the Northwest News Network as a correspondent in Richland, Washington. And, she served as a host and News Director at KAZU in Monterey. At KLCC, Rachael has been the Morning Edition host and a general assignment reporter covering politics, the environment, education, and the arts.
See stories by Rachael McDonald