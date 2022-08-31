Rum Creek Fire threatens more than 7,000 structures in Josephine County

The Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and is only about 1% contained.

Officials say the fire has destroyed one home and two structures. As of Tuesday morning, it was threatening 5,035 homes and more than 2,600 other structures, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.

High temperatures and shifting winds over the next few days are expected to increase the fire danger in the area.

Level 3 - Go Now evacuations are in place for dozens of homes near the cities of Rand and Galice. Level 1 and 2 evacuations are in place for some surrounding areas.

View the latest interactive Rum Creek Fire evacuation map

Over the weekend, Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency across Oregon due to the imminent threat of wildfire. An air quality alert is in effect through Thursday evening for most of Southwest Oregon, due to smoke from the Rum Creek Fire.

One firefighter, 25-year-old Logan Taylor, was killed while fighting the fire earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.