As fall weather settles in, fire restrictions eased for WNF visitors

Cooler and wetter weather has led to the lifting of fire restrictions in the Willamette National Forest as of today. Officials say forest fires are still a threat, so remind visitors to be vigilant and careful.

Campfires should not be started on dry and windy days, and it is illegal to leave them unattended. Campers should have a shovel and lots of water ready when maintaining them, and the campfire should be cold to the touch before departing.

While the Industrial Fire Precaution Level is at “2”, chainsaws are not allowed between 1 and 8 pm. And a one-hour firewatch is required after the equipment is shut down.

Updates and alerts can be found on the Willamette National Forest’s website.

