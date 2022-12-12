© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Disasters & Accidents

Eugene man who drove against traffic on Beltline named by authorities

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published December 12, 2022 at 4:35 PM PST
TJ_Perrin_BeltlineWrongWay_121022.jpg
Photo used with permission from TJ Perrin.
Police and emergency response crews at the site of the Dec. 10, 2022 Beltline crash near the Coburg Rd. exit.

An update on Saturday night’s crash on the Beltline that stalled traffic on the eastbound lanes near the Coburg Road exit:

Eugene Police have identified the wrong-way driver as 48-year-old Justin Jon Mundell of Eugene. He was driving his Mercedes SUV westbound in the eastbound lanes, and crashed head-on into a Kia Spectra.

The 41-year-old driver of the Spectra suffered serious injuries and was trapped inside her vehicle. She had to be extricated by Eugene Springfield Personnel. She was taken to a hospital and stabilized. The crash site was shut down for just over two and a half hours while investigators reviewed the scene.

Mundell was arrested and taken to the Lane County Jail. He is charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and assault in the second degree.

Disasters & Accidents
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull