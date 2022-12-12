Eugene man who drove against traffic on Beltline named by authorities

An update on Saturday night’s crash on the Beltline that stalled traffic on the eastbound lanes near the Coburg Road exit:

Eugene Police have identified the wrong-way driver as 48-year-old Justin Jon Mundell of Eugene. He was driving his Mercedes SUV westbound in the eastbound lanes, and crashed head-on into a Kia Spectra.

The 41-year-old driver of the Spectra suffered serious injuries and was trapped inside her vehicle. She had to be extricated by Eugene Springfield Personnel. She was taken to a hospital and stabilized. The crash site was shut down for just over two and a half hours while investigators reviewed the scene.

Mundell was arrested and taken to the Lane County Jail. He is charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and assault in the second degree.

