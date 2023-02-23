© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Disasters & Accidents

"Miscommunications" led to armed response to potential shooter event at LCC

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published February 23, 2023 at 2:38 PM PST
OSP_LCC_BBull.JPG
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Law enforcement vehicles and personnel gathered around Building 1 of LCC yesterday.

Yesterday’s lockdown at Lane Community College was apparently the result of a series of miscommunications, according to investigators.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says before the initial 911 call was made, second and third-hand information led people to believe there was an armed person on campus who wanted to harm a student. The miscommunications were not relayed with any malicious intent, and no armed subject was actually observed at LCC.

The lockdown lasted 90 minutes and saw sheriff’s deputies and Oregon State Police personnel gathered on campus while students and staff sheltered in place.

In a campus-wide email, LCC President Stephanie Bulger thanked public safety, law enforcement, and the community for their response. She also encouraged anyone traumatized by the lockdown to seek mental health support.

Disasters & Accidents
