Crews battle large fire in downtown Portland apartment building

Crews are battling a large fire in a four-story apartment building in downtown Portland.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the fire started at about 10:30 a.m. near Southwest 14th Avenue and Taylor Street. Smoke from the four-alarm blaze in the Goose Hollow area was visible across the Willamette River and much of the city.

Several people were rescued from the building, and shortly afterward crews were ordered to withdraw from the building due to the fire’s growth.

Emergency vehicles were moved away from the building in case of a structural collapse. The fire department has called in additional resources as crews work to protect neighboring structures.

Most of Interstate 405 was closed starting around noon as smoke from the fire limited visibility on the freeway.

Portland General Electric has cut power to the area as a precaution, and officials said outages may last several hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

