© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disasters & Accidents

Haight Creek Fire burning in steep terrain southwest of Eugene

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published July 20, 2023 at 6:42 AM PDT
Aerial view of smoke rising above trees
Oregon Department of Forestry
/
Facebook
The Haight Creek Fire near Alma was estimated to be at 100 acres on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

The Haight Creek Fire burning near Alma, southwest of Eugene, is estimated to be at 100 acres on Oregon Department of Forestry-protected Bureau of Land Management land.

ODF officials say the fire is not threatening any structures or power lines.

In a Wednesday night update, officials said 140 firefighters were working the fire, with night-shift crews continuing to build a line around the fire's footprint.

Heavy fire activity was reported Wednesday, especially in the north end of the fire. Fire managers say it's burning in challenging, steep terrain with very heavy fuels, which makes it difficult to reach and fight.

Eight air tankers and seven helicopters were working the fire Wednesday. Scooper aircraft were dipping into Fern Ridge Reservoir to dump on the flames.

The cause of the Haight Creek Fire is under investigation.

Tags
Disasters & Accidents 2023 wildfire season
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
See stories by Love Cross