© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disasters & Accidents

Gov. Kotek declares emergency for Klamath County wildfire

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Jeff Thompson
Published July 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM PDT
The Golden Fire is burning on Bly Mountain, 18 miles east of Klamath Falls.
Oregon State Fire Marshall on Twitter
/
The Golden Fire is burning on Bly Mountain, 18 miles east of Klamath Falls.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for a wildfire burning in Klamath County.

The Golden Fire is burning on Bly Mountain, just east of Klamath Falls. The fire started Saturday afternoon and is threatening several structures in the area, and evacuations are in place near Highway 140E.

The conflagration declaration means the state fire marshal can mobilize resources from around the state to help fight the fire.

The fire was estimated at 2,665 acres as of 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

“The Golden Fire has been growing rapidly due to the dry, windy conditions in Klamath County,” Ruiz-Temple said in a statement Saturday evening. “With the continued hot, dry conditions on the way for Klamath County, the OSFM is mobilizing additional resources through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System to help the local fire service agencies on scene.”

Copyright 2023 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Tags
Disasters & Accidents 2023 wildfire season
Jeff Thompson