Gov. Kotek declares emergency for Klamath County wildfire

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for a wildfire burning in Klamath County.

The Golden Fire is burning on Bly Mountain, just east of Klamath Falls. The fire started Saturday afternoon and is threatening several structures in the area, and evacuations are in place near Highway 140E.

The conflagration declaration means the state fire marshal can mobilize resources from around the state to help fight the fire.

The fire was estimated at 2,665 acres as of 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

“The Golden Fire has been growing rapidly due to the dry, windy conditions in Klamath County,” Ruiz-Temple said in a statement Saturday evening. “With the continued hot, dry conditions on the way for Klamath County, the OSFM is mobilizing additional resources through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System to help the local fire service agencies on scene.”

