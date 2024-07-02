Fire crews douse 28-acre blaze on Eugene's outskirts

Eugene Springfield Fire crews were able to get a brush fire under control Tuesday evening on North Game Farm Road near Interstate 5.

Jill Burke / KLCC Wind-driven smoke quickly spread across parts of North Eugene.

Officials say the fire was reported at 5:35 p.m. near a homeless encampment. The wind-driven blaze grew to an estimated 28 acres and was under control by around 8 p.m.

Eugene Springfield Fire Chief Mike Caven said crews were challenged by access, water supply, debris from encampments, and blackberries. Smoke was blowing across I-5, but the highway remained open.

There were no injuries.

With a potential triple-digit heat wave in the forecast, fire officials are urging Oregonians to use extreme caution in the coming days. The use of consumer-grade fireworks is not allowed within Eugene city limits. Earlier on Tuesday, Eugene Springfield Fire extinguished a small blaze on Skinner Butte after witnesses reported the use of fireworks in the area.

