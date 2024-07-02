© 2024 KLCC

Fire crews douse 28-acre blaze on Eugene's outskirts

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published July 2, 2024 at 9:06 PM PDT
Smoke billows from a field. A fire crew sprays water on it.
Jill Burke
/
KLCC
Crews were called to a fast-moving brush fire in north Eugene on Tuesday afternoon.

Eugene Springfield Fire crews were able to get a brush fire under control Tuesday evening on North Game Farm Road near Interstate 5.

Smoke blows across a grassy field and a sidewalk.
Jill Burke
/
KLCC
Wind-driven smoke quickly spread across parts of North Eugene.

Officials say the fire was reported at 5:35 p.m. near a homeless encampment. The wind-driven blaze grew to an estimated 28 acres and was under control by around 8 p.m.

Eugene Springfield Fire Chief Mike Caven said crews were challenged by access, water supply, debris from encampments, and blackberries. Smoke was blowing across I-5, but the highway remained open.

There were no injuries.

With a potential triple-digit heat wave in the forecast, fire officials are urging Oregonians to use extreme caution in the coming days. The use of consumer-grade fireworks is not allowed within Eugene city limits. Earlier on Tuesday, Eugene Springfield Fire extinguished a small blaze on Skinner Butte after witnesses reported the use of fireworks in the area.

Disasters & Accidents Eugene Springfield Fire2024 Wildfire Season
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
