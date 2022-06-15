Oregon’s unemployment rate drops again

Oregon’s unemployment rate fell again last month, and has nearly reached its pre-pandemic record low.

The state’s unemployment rate is now 3.6%, which is just above the record low of 3.4% from just before COVID sent shockwaves through the economy in the spring of 2020. Oregon's rate is now the same as the national rate of 3.6%.

Over the past 12 months, Oregon has added more than 82,000 jobs, with the largest share of those being in the leisure and hospitality industries. In raw numbers, more Oregonians are working now than ever before, said Bob Uhlenkott, a researcher with the Oregon Employment Department. But those jobs look different now, making it hard for traditional employers to find enough workers.

“More people are self-employed, working contract or gig jobs, (or) working remotely for employers in another state," said Uhlenkott.

And while Oregon businesses can also hire employees who work remotely from another state, that doesn't work in every job sector.

"Businesses are having to change how they do business, and certainly the remote work component is attractive for those businesses that can try to attract a workforce remotely," said Uhlenkott. "But there are businesses that can't, and require that in-person service."

Uhlenkott says another barrier for employers has been a lack of available childcare for parents who want to enter the workforce.