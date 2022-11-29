Giving Back: KLCC's Special Program on Giving Tuesday

KLCC celebrated Giving Tuesday - a global program based on the idea of encouraging everyone to do good - on November 29th, with a special program called “Giving Back.” The show highlighted the efforts and successes of the local nonprofit sector – especially the smaller and more grassroots organizations – who work tirelessly to serve others.

Michael Dunne, the show’s host, spoke with the Executive Directors of five local nonprofits including:

Denise Thomas, Healthy Moves of Eugene

Shawn Collins, Unity Shelter of Corvallis

Jared Weybright, The McKenzie Watershed Council

Greg Hopper-Moore, The Wildish Community Theater of Springfield

Niki, Price, The Lincoln City Cultural Center.

Each of these leaders illustrated the creative ways they provide services, but also demonstrated why there are so many organizations in our community deserving of attention and support.

