Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Economy & Business

Giving Back: KLCC's Special Program on Giving Tuesday

KLCC | By Michael Dunne
Published November 29, 2022 at 1:58 PM PST
giving tuesday image.png

KLCC celebrated Giving Tuesday - a global program based on the idea of encouraging everyone to do good - on November 29th, with a special program called “Giving Back.” The show highlighted the efforts and successes of the local nonprofit sector – especially the smaller and more grassroots organizations – who work tirelessly to serve others.

Michael Dunne, the show’s host, spoke with the Executive Directors of five local nonprofits including:
Denise Thomas, Healthy Moves of Eugene
Shawn Collins, Unity Shelter of Corvallis
Jared Weybright, The McKenzie Watershed Council
Greg Hopper-Moore, The Wildish Community Theater of Springfield
Niki, Price, The Lincoln City Cultural Center.

Each of these leaders illustrated the creative ways they provide services, but also demonstrated why there are so many organizations in our community deserving of attention and support.

Economy & Business
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
